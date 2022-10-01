Vehicle pass must for pilgrims going to Tirumala

Tirupati: As part of traffic control measures for Garuda seva, the major event of Brahmotsavams which is slated on Saturday, police made vehicle passes compulsory for the pilgrims to go to Tirumala to witness Brahmotsavams.

Accordingly, the vehicle passes will be issued in different places from 6 am on Saturday and only the pilgrims with vehicle passes will be allowed to go to Tirumala for Garuda vahana seva, said Tirupati district SP P Parameswara Reddy.

Passes will be issued in Kesavareddy High School at Kukaladoddi village and also Annamacharya Engineering College at Karakambadi for the pilgrims coming from Kadapa side while for vehicles from Nellore the passes will be issued in Sri Engineering College near Yerpedu and for those coming from Chennai at the Toll Plaza, Vadamalapeta.

For the vehicles coming from Chittoor side, passes will be issued in Ithepalle and for vehicles from Madanapalli side at Vidyaniketan Engineering College, at Rangampeta. For those in Tirupati city, passes will be issued at four places, including at Bharathiya Vidyabhavan, Dev Lok, near Zoo park, SV Engineering College Karamakambadi Road and Sri Annamacharya Engineering College on the same road, SP said adding passes are issued on free of cost and pilgrims need not pay any amount at the time of availing the passes for their vehicles in these places on Garuda seva day.

Two-wheelers were banned on the Ghat road and parking places were provided for the vehicles in different places in Tirupati, down the vehicles, Reddy said urging the pilgrims to park their vehicles and go to Tirumala by bus which are arranged near the parking lots. It may be noted here that the two-wheelers' ban came which into effect from 12 pm on Friday will continue till Sunday morning. Parking places set up for two wheelers at Alipiri Garuda junction check point, opposite to ISKCON temple, SV Medical College grounds and Nehru Municipal School grounds.

For tourist vehicles, including buses and the vehicles with more than 9 seating capacity, parking places are at Dev Lok, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School grounds apart from TTD Tourists bus stands. Meanwhile, APSRTC regional manager T Chengal Reddy said bus tickets to go to Tirumala will be issued at 10 places in Tirupati on Saturday for Garuda seva.

The places include railway station, Govindaraja Satralu, Bairagipatteda, Annamaiah bus stand, MR Palli Circle, Balaji Colony bus shelter, Srinivasam, Leelamahal circle, Mangalam RTO office, Vijayaka Nagar ground, Kapilatheertham, Balaji bus stand and Dev Lok point for the coneneince of those going to Tirumala for Garuda seva. The ticket holders can travel in RTC buses in the city to go to nearest bus station where buses available for Tirumala, he explained.

Chengal Reddy speaking to media here on Friday said arrangements were made for operating 5,044 trips for ferrying two lakh pilgrims on Garuda seva day and added that pilgrims coming from Tirumala have to get down at Alipiri, from there buses are provided free travel to the main bus station or railway station for the pilgrims going back to their places.

Around 250 additional staff, including officers were brought for Brahmotsavams, he said, adding that senior personnel were provided at select point on the ghat road to guide drivers and also monitor smooth running of buses. A mobile auto clinic and mechanics at two places were also provided to attend vehicles in case of any break down he said informing that all the ghat vehicles were thoroughly checked and serviced ahead of Brahmotsavams.

Meanwhile, Anantapur range DIG Ravi Prakash, district SP Parameshwar Reddy held a meeting with police officials to give final touches to the security and safety measures for Garuda seva. The DIG wanted his men to be friendly with pilgrims coming from various places and see that the Garuda seva for which about three to four lakh devotees are anticipated, pass off smoothly.

He urged for strict security and allow pilgrims only after thorough frisking, checking of vehicles and luggage and keep round the clock vigil to prevent any untoward incidents.