Vellampally Srinivasa all praise for YS Jagan

During a recent division tour in Vijayawada, MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, MP Keshineni Nani, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated and shared their views on the development of the city under CM Jagan's government.

MLA Vellampalli Srinivas praised CM Jagan for providing governance without caste discrimination and highlighted the overwhelming support they received from the people during the tour. He also mentioned the various development programs undertaken in the city under the current government.

MP Keshineni Nani, on the other hand, focused on the funds he has brought from the Center for the development of Vijayawada. He criticized former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged mismanagement of funds during his tenure and accused him of engaging in corrupt practices.



Nani also expressed confidence in winning three seats in Vijayawada city and emphasized the collaboration between CM Jagan and himself for the rapid development of the city. He also called out Bonda Uma, a political opponent, for his alleged unethical behavior and lack of commitment to public service.

Overall, both Srinivas and Nani highlighted the progress and development initiatives taken by the current government in Vijayawada, while also criticizing their opponents for their alleged wrongdoings and misinformation campaigns.