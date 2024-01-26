Vemireddy commends Sri City

Sri City: MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy applauded Sri City’s commitment to social responsibility and economic upliftment. Recognising its pivotal role in regional prosperity, he hailed it as a ‘beacon’ under visionary leadership and pledged complete assistance in response to Sri City’s request to enhance the educational facilities and other infrastructure in the vicinity of the business city.

Along with his wife Prashanthi Reddy, Chairman of TTD’s Local Advisory Committee (North India), New Delhi, visited Sri City on Thursday and they were welcomed by Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.