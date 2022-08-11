Venkaiah Naidu recommends Godavari bridge road repairs

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): M Venkaiah Naidu, who is leaving the post of Vice-President of India, on his last working day in the office made a recommendation about a public problem in East Godavari district.

The fourth bridge (double line road bridge) built over Godavari river between Kovvur and Rajahmundry serves thousands of vehicles traveling on Chennai-Kolkata national highway. The need for this fourth bridge has increased as heavy vehicle traffic is currently restricted on Rajahmundry-Kovvuru road-cum-rail bridge and also on the Cotton Barrage road from Dowleswaram to Vijjeswaram. This fourth bridge not only reduces distance, but also cuts travel time.

But vehicles drivers are facing lot of inconvenience due to the potholes on approach road to this bridge. As per estimation, Rs 50 crore is needed to repair this approach road.

BJP senior leader from Rajamahendravaram Karuturi Srinivasa Rao submitted a petition in this regard to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Wednesday. Srinivasa Rao earlier served as Rajahmundry rural mandal BJP president and agriculture market committee director. He said that the Vice-President of India has redirected his petition to the Minister's office along with a recommendation to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to resolve the issue. He said that Venkaiah Naidu set an example by using his last working day also to solve public problems.