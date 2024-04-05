Vidudala Rajini participates in Babu Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary celebrations in Guntur

The birthday celebrations of former Deputy Chief Minister Babu Jagjeevan Ram were grandly celebrated at the YSRCP office in Guntur Chandramouli Nagar, where State Medical and Health Minister and YSR CP Guntur West Constituency candidate Vidadala Rajini praised Babu Jagjeevan Ram for spearheading the green revolution in the country as Union Agriculture Minister. Rajini highlighted Babu Jagjeevan Ram's journey from being born in the lowest caste in the most backward state of the country to rising to the post of Deputy Prime Minister. She emphasized his role in initiating the green revolution in the country during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture and establishing FCI and Central Warehousing Corporations.

The event also saw Legislative Council Whip MLC Lella Appireddy and Ponnur MLA and Guntur MP candidate Kilari Roshaiah lauding Babu Jagjeevan Ram as a beacon of hope for the lower classes and a hero of the Dalit race. Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri praised Babu Jagjeevan Ram for his tireless work in building New India and serving not only the Dalit race but also the country.

Minister Rajini, along with local MLA Maddali Giri and MP candidate Kilaru Roshaiah, also garlanded the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram in Pattabhipuram, where she highlighted the contributions of BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram and mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in their footsteps. Rajini noted that Jagananna is working towards providing state power to the Dalits, despite facing opposition from other groups.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Diamond Babu, corporators, party presidents, leaders of affiliated divisions of YSR Congress Party, and SC leaders, among others. The celebrations honored Babu Jagjeevan Ram's legacy and his enduring impact on the country.















































