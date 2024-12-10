Vigilance sleuths inspect water plant

Anantapur: Anantapur Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer YBPTA Prasad conducted surprise inspection of Nandini Mineral water plant in Upparapalli village in the district. Along with the officials, he inspected licenses, cleanliness of the plant, packing method and quality of water. Food safety officers collected samples to check water quality and sent them to Hyderabad Lab.

It was found out that the business transactions are being carried out without obtaining licenses like panchayat trade license, food safety (FSSA/ISI) license, pollution certificate, pesticide residue free certificate, public health department certificate, ground water department certificate, NOC of industries department, packing license of weights and measures department.

During the inspection, the officials found out fake trademark labels of various reputed companies are being used. They also observed that filling, packing and sealing are being done manually without obtaining packing license; manufacturing date is not printed on any label; improper maintenance of registers of laboratory testing, stocks, sales etc.

The officials seized the plant and sent a report to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officer for further action.

DSP M Nagabhushanam, CI S Jamal Basha, AO J Vasuprakash, DCTO D Vijayalakshmi, AEE T Rajasekhar, Food Safety Officer Taslim, Legal Metrology Inspector Mohammed Ghaus and revenue officials participated in the inspection.