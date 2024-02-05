Vijayawada: 26th comedy playlet competitions conclude

Vijayawada: Golden jubilee celebrations and 26th comedy playlet competitions organised by Sumadhura Kala Niketan concluded on Sunday at Siddhartha Auditorium.

This event was supported by Mummineni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham.

Two playlets namely ‘Kapiraju’ on Saturday and ‘Enkana’ on Sunday evening were organised to promote young artistes. Kapiraju was staged by the young talent of New Star Modern Theatre Arts, Vijayawada and the second playlet Enkana was showcased by the students of Durga Malleswarai Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala on Sunday evening.

An exhibition play ‘Bombay Tailors’ was staged by B Studios, Hyderabad. This play was penned by Mohammad Khadeer Babu and directed by Sk Jan Basheer.

On the occasion Jandhyala Smaraka Puraskaram was presented to star movie writer Burra Sai Madhav on Sunday evening and S Kabir Das memorial award was presented to Dr D Vizia Bhaskar, a noted playwright, on Saturday evening.

On Saturday three playlets were staged. Madhu Creations, Koppolu presented the playlet ‘Pakkinti Mogudu’ written by Govindarajula Nageswara Rao and directed by Balineni Nageswara Rao.

The second play on Saturday was staged by Yuvabheri Theatre Organisations titled ‘Budida’ written by Akkala Tapeswarayya and directed by Vaddadi Satyanarayana. The last play of the competition was ‘Kalisunte’ performed by Bhadram Foundation Welfare Society, Visakhapatnam. This playlet was sketched by S David Raju.

On Friday evening three playlets were showcased. The first playlet on Friday is ‘Chupulu Kalavani Subhavela’ presented by Matrusri Kalaniketan, Visakhapatnam. This play was sketched by Ravi Nageswara Rao and directed by PSV Satyanarayana. The second play ‘Rangu paduddi’ was penned by Madabhushi Divakar Babu and directed by Routhu Vasudeva Rao. This was staged by Young Theater Organisation, Vijayawada. The second day competition concluded with the play ‘Yedunnado … Ekkadunnado.’ This playlet was directed by SK Shafi and dialogues were written by Amateur Unit.

Veteran stage, movie and TV artistes SK Misro, Uppaluri Subbaraya Sarma and Kota Sankara Rao acted as jury members to select the best playlets and artistes of the comedy playlets competitions.

Dr G Kondala Rao, News Head, Doordarshan, Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao, Naidu, Dr U Lakshmi, Nagarjuna Hospitals, Prof Palleti Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, N Lalita Prasad, Siddhartha Kalapeetham, Dr Purnachand, Dr Kodali Jaganmohana Rao, Director, Nagarjuna Hospitals, Dhara Satyanaryana and others were on the dais.

Samanthapudi Narasaraju, president, Sumadhura Kalaniketan, Dr MC Das, honorary president, P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, general secretary, P Suryanarayana Murthy, organising secretary, Dr D Kailasa Rao, joint secretary and other members of Sumdhura Kala Niketan ably organised the four-day Golden Jubilee celebrations and the 26th comedy playlet competitions.