Vijayawada: Andhra Hospital performs rare heart surgery on octogenarian

Vijayawada: A rare and complex heart surgery was successfully performed on an 80-year-old patient suffering from cardiac failure, recurrent ventricular tachycardia and cardiogenic shock.

The doctors of Andhra Hospital performed Non-Invasive Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) giving a new lease of life to the patient, first of its kind in the state with multiple complications.

Addressing media here, Dr J Srimannarayana, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, said that the patient's attendants were briefed about the corrective open-heart surgical replacement previously but they did not opt for open-heart surgery in view of age-related risk. As the patient condition was worsened, Non-Invasive Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is chosen as the best option for this patient. On January 20, the doctor successfully conducted Non- Invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) on the patient under conscious sedation in the cardiac cath lab.

Andhra Hospital's Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Dilip K Ratti, Dr Ramesh, Cardiac anaesthetist, Dr K Vikram, Paediatric Cardiologist and Dr Tulasiram, Intensivist were present.

