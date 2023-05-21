Vijayawada: Chaganti Koteswara Rao striving to promote Indian culture says MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said spiritual speaker on Sanatana Dharma Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao has been striving to promote Indian culture, traditions and spirituality through the discourses and messages.

The MLA said the spiritual discourses of Koteswara Rao give him inspiration and knowledge on various subjects, particularly related to Puranas. Vishnu addressed the devotees who attended the Hanuman Chalisa programme organised at the Government College of Music and Dance in Durgapuram here on Saturday.

The two-day programme was organised by Malladi Venkata Subbarao and Sundaramma Charitable Trust. Spiritual speaker Changanti Koteswara Rao attended as the chief guest.

Vishnu said the Koteswara Rao explains the Ramayana, Siva Purana and many Puranas by connecting them to the day today activities of the common people.

Koteswara Rao said all people should spend time for devotion and spiritual activities. He explained the importance of worshipping Sri Anjaneya Swamy and Lord Rama.