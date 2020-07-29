Vijayawada: Farmers on cloud nine as Krishna waters enter eastern delta

Vijayawada: With the release of water for Krishna eastern delta one month ago and excess rainfall registered two consecutive months, in June and July this rainy season, the sowing of seeds completed in more than 50 percent normal crop area in Krishna district this Kharif season. Farmers are in jubilation mood with the early release of water to Krishna eastern Delta.



Krishna district registered 134 mm rainfall in June against 97 mm normal rainfall with excess of 38 percent. In July, the district so far recorded 288 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 210 mm. On the other hand, the irrigation department has released the water to Krishna eastern delta last month. Consequently, the sowing of seeds completed in 1.60 lakh hectares against the normal crop area of 3,16,668 hectares.

Paddy is cultivated in 2,30,475 hectares this Kharif season. Cotton is cultivated in 46,797 hectares, Chillies and sugarcane have crop area of 11,735 hectares and 11,585 hectares respectively.

Joint Director of agriculture T Mohana Rao told 'The Hans India' that the paddy transplantation completed in more than 50 percent of the normal crop area by the end of the fourth week of July. He said sowing of seeds for cultivation of cotton, chilli, maize and other crops continuing in the district. He said there is no scarcity of seeds and the fertilisers in the district as agriculture department has made arrangements to ensure supply of seeds and fertilizers this Kharif season. He said other crops in the kharif season are red gram, green gram, black gram, maize, groundnut, turmeric etc.

In 2019 Kharif season, sowing was completed in 1.1 lakh hectares by the end of July. Now, by the end of the fourth week of July, sowing of seeds completed in 1.6 lakh hectares. It was possible with excess rainfall as well as early release of water to Krishna eastern Delta. Agriculture department has set up Rytu Bharosa Centres (RBCs) for distribution of seeds, fertilizers and render assistance in cultivation of crops.

During the previous Kharif season in 2019, the normal crop area was 3,16,770 hectares and cultivation was done in 3,26,443 hectares. Farmers got bumper harvest with availability of plenty of irrigation water and rains.