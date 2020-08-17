Vijayawada fire accident: Dr Ramesh Babu moves metropolitan court for anticipatory bail

Dr Ramesh Babu has approached the Metropolitan Court for anticipatory bail in connection with the Ramesh Hospital covid Care Center fire incident. The district court on Monday held a hearing on Ramesh Bambu's preliminary bail petition and adjourned the case till May 21. Meanwhile, it is learnt that 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out at the Covid Center set up by Ramesh Hospital at Swarna Palace. An investigation into the accident is underway.

Police, who have already arrested four people in the case, are investigating several others as well. The defendants filed a bail petition in this order, the court heard on Monday. The trial is set to begin on May 21.

On the other hand, the petition to give the three accused into custody will also be heard along with the bail petition, the judge said. Also, the hospital's MD Dr Ramesh Babu filed a preliminary bail petition and the Chief Metropolitan Court adjourned the hearing till today, the 21st of this month. All in all, the court will hear the bail petition of the accused, the preliminary bail petition of the doctor and the custody on the 21st.