Vijayawada: Focus on poverty eradication by implementing schemes

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary and CCLA G Saiprasad said that civil servants should focus on implementation of schemes to eradicate poverty and to extend services to people. He was speaking at a programme organised to mark the 16th Civil Services Day at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Civil Services Day is observed on April 21 since from 1947 when first home minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationary officers of administrative services in Delhi. The special chief secretary said that civil servants play a key role in administration and in implementation of various welfare schemes. He said more focus should be laid on taking the fruits of welfare schemes for the needy at ground level. He said special attention should be paid to settle grievances of people.

AP Human Resources Development Institute director general R P Sisodia said that the country has been facing several challenges even after 76 years of independence. He said civil servants should dedicate themselves to provide services to people.

Special chief secretary of water resources Sasibushan Kumar, BC welfare chief secretary Jayalakshmi other officials, including A Ahmed Babu, H Arun Kumar, Veerapandiyan, Basant Kumar were present.