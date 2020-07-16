Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to hold vice-chancellors meet today

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will hold a conference of the vice-chancellors of universities in the state on Friday, July 17, through videoconference from Raj Bhavan here.

The vice-chancellors' conference is being organised by the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on 'Challenges being faced by the Institutions of Higher Education during the Covid-19 pandemic and the way out".

Issues such as challenges faced by the higher education institutions such as disruption in conduct of regular classes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the UGC guidelines on conduct of final year examinations and the way forward will be discussed during the conference.

Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of the APSCHE and Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor will be participating in the conference from Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, while the vice-chancellors of the state universities will be participating from their respective offices.