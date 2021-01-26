Vijayawada: Governor hoists flag on Republic Day, lauds govt's development programs

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations began at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy were present on the occasion. Later, Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan unveiled the tricolor flag and received a police salute. Ministers, CS Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang and others were present on the occasion.

After unveiling the national flag, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that the government has a clear agenda for the development of the state and is working for the betterment of all sections of the people. He said that the government has introduced various welfare schemes for the poor, the downtrodden and the weaker sections. "Unity in diversity is our theory some are conspiring to disturb the peace between the people. We are taking all measures to prevent such people," governor said.

The governor further said that on December 25, we distributed house deeds to 31 lakh people through the Home Deeds Program for the homeless across the state. "We will complete the program of providing houses to the poor in two phases; disbursing pensions to all those who are eligible on the first day of every month," Governor asserted. Our government is committed to decentralisation. We will establish Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. We will establish Vijayawada as the Legislative Capital. We will make Kurnool the capital of justice, the governor added.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, 14 tableaux (Shakatalu) related to government schemes took part in the exhibition.