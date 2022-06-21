Vijayawada : Jakkampudi layout farmers demand justice

Vijayawada : (NTR District) Jakkampudi Land Owners Welfare Association president Dhanekula Subbarao and general secretary Lakshmi Kantharao have demanded that the State government should do justice for the landowners, who gave their lands for the construction of Jakkampudi housing colony in 60:40 ratio.

As per the agreement made in 2008, the State government gave assurance that developed plots would be handed over to the land owners within one year. Even though 15 years were completed, the then assurance was not fulfilled, they lamented.

The land owners addressed the media at Jakkampudi on Monday. The association leaders Subbarao and Lakshmi Kantharao said the farmers are still facing problems to get justice. They said on the request of the then Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as many as 165 Jakkampudi farmers gave 236 acres of land for the development of layout. The association leaders urged the State government to do justice as early as possible. The State government constructed houses at a cost Rs 400 crore and residential flats were distributed to the beneficiaries, they pointed out. They further requested the government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil his father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's assurances and develop his father's dream project. Jakkampudi Land Owners Association treasurer Aluri Venkata Satyanarayana and association members took part in the press meet.