Cyber ​​DSP Giri Kumar reassured cyber victims

Nagarkurnool: D4C Nagarkurnool DSP Giri Kumar spoke to cyber crime victims of Nagar Kurnool sub division at Nagar Kurnool Police Station. He said that cyber crimes should be avoided. It has been assured that the frozen money will be refunded to the victims by the Lok Adalat.
DForce Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Calkota, along with Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan, D4C Ravikumar and cyber warriors of the police station also participated in the programme.
