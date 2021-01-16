Vijayawada: Karambir Kaur appointed AASRAA women's wing chief

Vijayawada: Karambir Kaur, an entrepreneur of the city, has been appointed as president of the women's wing of Advocates Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRAA), a Delhi-based consumer rights organisation with its branches in nine States in the country.

Andhra Pradesh High Court advocate Habib Sultan Ali, chief patron and one of the founders of AASRAA, said in a statement here on Friday that AASRAA has been striving to bring awareness among consumers of their rights and in a bid to strengthen its activities, Karambir Kaur has been appointed as the women's wing president for the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Karambir Kaur said that she wanted to serve society and to bring awareness among people on consumer rights. She said that she would support the consumers in need and help them to solve their grievances.

AASRAA AP executive committee member Madhu Koneru and national executive member Ravi Srinivas were also present when Habib Sultan Ali handed over appointment order to Karambir Kaur here on Friday.