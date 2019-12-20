Vijayawada: KKR School selected for Ganitostavam -2019

Vijayawada: To mark National Mathematics Day, 'Ganitostavam -2019' was organised and district level competitions were conducted at Bishop Azaraiah Girls High School here on Thursday.

In the competitions Dr KKR Goutham School, Machilipatnam was selected to the state level competition, said the district science officer M Hussain. He said that in this programme, participants from five divisions, one team from each division took part and one team was selected to the state level competition. The state level competition will be held on December 22 at Ongole.

G Hari Hara Madhva from Class X, P Jyothi Srinidi, J Devi Srilatha and P Devasri Harsha from Class IX took part in the competition. The guide teacher was M Hanumanthu Rao.