Vijayawada: Man gets 5 years jail for misbehaving with minor

Vijayawada: POCSO special court judge Dr S Rajani sentenced one Pasupuleti Ramu to five years rigorous imprisonment for misbehaving with a minor girl.

According to special public prosecutor G Nagi Reddy, Pasupuleti Ramu invited the girl into his house and misbehaved with her. After the girl informed her mother, she lodged a complaint with the police. Disha Mahila SI Revati filed a criminal case against Ramu under the provisions of POCSO Act and arrested him.

Judge Dr S Rajani pronounced he was guilty and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 out of which Rs 20,000 would be paid to the girl. The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority to make sure that the girl received compensation of Rs 50,000.

Man sentenced to five years for abetting wife to commit suicide

In another case, Mahila Session Court-cum-Fifth additional district and Sessions Court judge I Sailaja Devi on Thursday sentenced Banam Rajesh of Nandamauri Nagar here to five years rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife Sirisha to commit suicide.

According to assistant public prosecutor Chandragiri Vishnuvardhan, accused Banam Rajesh married Sirisha who had been working as professor in a college here. It was a love marriage and the elders agreed to their decision to get married in 2018.

The prosecution alleged that Rajesh and his mother had been harassing her to hand over all her salary to them. Rajesh called her parents on March 9, 2020 stating that the health condition of Sirisha was not well and she was admitted in hospital.

However, Sirisha was found dead in the hospital. Parents of Sirisha lodged a complaint with the police and SI K Ramesh arrested the accused.

Judge I Sailaja Devi sentenced Rajesh to five years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500.