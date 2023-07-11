Vijayawada: Monitoring in teaching hospitals to be increased

Vijayawada: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that the medical and health department will increase monitoring of teaching hospitals services in the State and a decision was taken to appoint new Joint Directors for effective monitoring and supervision.

Minister Rajini conducted a review meeting with the officials in Mangalagiri on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said services of CT and MRI scanning must be provided to the patients free of cost in the hospitals.

She underlined the need to improve medical and health services in the teaching hospitals and added that vigil will be increased in this regard.

The Minister also reviewed over the seasonal diseases in rainy season with the officials and instructed them to be vigilant in providing services.

She asked the officials to arrange 10 bedded special wards to treat the patients infected by diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and others. She also instructed the officials to enhance Arogyasri services in the new teaching hospitals.

Dr Manjula, Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare department; E Narasimham, Director of Medical Education; Prof Dr Babji, Vice-Chancellor, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences; Dr Radhika Reddy, Registrar of Dr YSRUHS; and others attended the review meeting.