Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani says he will resign to Lok Sabha in TDP

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has made a sensational announcement stating that it is not good for him to stay in the party when party dies not need his services and mentioned that he will soon go to Delhi and resign from the party, along with his Lok Sabha membership.

Nani stated that after Chandrababu expressed his intention to give a chance to someone else as the Vijayawada MP candidate in the next election, he feels it is not right for him to remain in the party.

He also recalled that the responsibility of Tiruvuru public meeting, where Chandrababu participates, has been given to someone else, and he has been told not to interfere. As a result, Nani has decided to resign from his position.



