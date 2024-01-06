Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 06 January, 2024
- Samakija Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Venkatagiri constituency
- YSRCP offering MP seat to star director VV Vinayak
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on 06 January 2024
- Sanitation workers’ strike enters 3rd day, garbage piles up
- SPMVV V-C Bharathi takes part in South Zone VCs meet
- Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign held in Mangalagiri today
- Wake up to India’s growing cancer burden
- Kurnool MLA participates in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra
Just In
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani says he will resign to Lok Sabha in TDP
Highlights
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has made a sensational announcement stating that it is not good for him to stay in the party when party dies not need his services and mentioned that he will soon go to Delhi and resign from the party, along with his Lok Sabha membership.
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has made a sensational announcement stating that it is not good for him to stay in the party when party dies not need his services and mentioned that he will soon go to Delhi and resign from the party, along with his Lok Sabha membership.
Nani stated that after Chandrababu expressed his intention to give a chance to someone else as the Vijayawada MP candidate in the next election, he feels it is not right for him to remain in the party.
He also recalled that the responsibility of Tiruvuru public meeting, where Chandrababu participates, has been given to someone else, and he has been told not to interfere. As a result, Nani has decided to resign from his position.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS