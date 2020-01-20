Vijayawada people support three-capital move: Minister Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas here on Sunday welcomed the support extended by Vijayawada people to the government's move to establish three capitals.



The Minister said the YSRCP is taking out processions in the State to garner people's support for the decentralisation of development and the proposal for three capitals. He along with MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh, K Parthasarathy, and other leaders participated in a mega rally from BRTC road at Satyanarayanapuram to Madhura Nagar on Sunday.

Thousands of party workers holding placards, banners, flexes took part in the rally and raised slogans in support of three capitals. The rally, the Minister said, was undertaken to expose the deception by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Vijayawada people welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister, he said, and scoffed at Naidu for leading a fake protest only to misguide the farmers and the people of the State. The Minister alleged that Naidu and his party members had purchased and accumulated thousands of acres land in the capital region by indulging in insider trading.

MLA Jogi Ramesh said the development of three regions was the main goal of the YSRCP government.

He slammed Naidu as an incompetent man who could not even complete the Flyover bridge near Durga temple in Vijayawada. He urged the public not to fall into the trap of Naidu.

Jogi Ramesh criticised Naidu for not doing anything for the development of Amaravati in the past five years and that it was only Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who could develop Vijayawada where the Legislative Capital was established, he said.