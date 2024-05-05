Live
Vijayawada: People urged to vote for INDIA bloc candidates
Vijayawada Central candidate Babu Rao of CPM says both YSRCP and TDP have been supporting BJP which betrayed AP on bifurcation promises
Vijayawada : CPM leader and Left parties and Congress party alliance candidate for Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Chigurupati Baburao participated in the ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Press Club here on Saturday.
Speaking to media, Baburao has appealed to the voters to defeat the YSRCP and TDP alliance parties in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13.
He said the TDP and Jana Sena have alliance with the BJP and YSRCP is indirectly supporting BJP in the elections. BJP betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh on implementation of AP Re-organisation Act during the last 10 years.
He assured to get funds from the government for the development of the Central constituency and will fight to scrap the garbage tax and to reduce the property tax.
He appealed to the voters to vote for the INDIA bloc alliance candidates in Vijayawada. CPI leader G Koteswara Rao is contesting as Left parties and Congress alliance candidate from Vijayawada West segment in the Assembly elections.