Vijayawada rly division launches online employee ID card services

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil launched the online employee ID-card services on Friday at DRM Office here. M Srikanth, ADRM (Operations) and D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure) took part in the launching ceremony.

Vijayawada Division is the first Division in SCR Zone to issue exclusive employee ID cards through an online module. The module was completely designed in-house by the IT Cell of Vijayawada Division.

Employees can access the http://www.bzaid.com/ website, by logging in with their PF No and submit their photo, signature and other essential particulars for verification. After verification by Personnel department staff, the ID card can be downloaded online without any manual procedure. Data from recently launched Muster Management Systems was ported and utilised by the IT Cell to design the application.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM complimented the IT Cell of the Personnel department for launching the user-friendly application which would immensely benefit the employees. He emphasised that Vijayawada Division is always at the forefront in digitising the employee services and doing away with manual and tedious procedure. He also commended the efforts of IT Cell for launching several digital applications and implementing paperless working in various Railway projects.

M Bala Muralidhar, Sr DPO, Nusrat M Mandrupkar, PRO and In-charge of IT Cell, P Sreenath APO/Genl, K Srinivasa Rao, APO/Mech, B Saila Sudhakar, APO/Engg, P Manikya Rao, APO/Bills, M Anirudh, APO/SR were present during the launch.