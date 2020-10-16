Vijayawada: Show all vacant posts before teachers' transfers, demands PRTU

Vijayawada: Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) Sevadal demanded that the education department declare and show all the vacant posts before the transfer of the teachers in the State.

The PRTU Sevadal convener, D Srinu submitted a representation to the additional director of education department D Devanand Reddy here on Thursday.

In the representation, Srinu demanded that the 11 (F) of the GO 54 should be scrapped as it may cause injustice to many teachers. He said a large number of teachers had been eagerly waiting for the transfers since the transfers are taking place after three years.

He felt 11 (F) is unjustified and some senior teachers may suffer loss due it. He requested the education department to change the guidelines and allocate three teachers for schools which have maximum strength of 60 students because the primary school teachers have to teach all subjects, have to maintain 40 to 50 registers and use not less than 15 apps every day to furnish information of the school to the education department.

He felt it is not correct to sanction only two teachers posts to the schools, which have strength of 60 in primary schools.