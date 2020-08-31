Vijayawada: Transport department staff to stage protests on Contributory Pension Scheme today

Vijayawada: Transport department staff has decided to stage protests with black badges at their offices in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts on September 1 during the lunch session protesting against the inaction of the government on scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme.



Transport Employees JAC called for the protests in three districts on Tuesday. Transport Employees Association zonal president M Rajubabu convened a meeting with the association members on Monday and discussed the protests to be staged on September 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajubabu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling the promises he made before the elections and added that the CM would fulfil the promise made to the employees on scrapping of CPS. He said the objective of staging protests with black badges at the transport offices is to remind the CM on fulfilling the promise on scrapping CPS and reintroducing the old pension scheme. He asked the employees to follow Covid guidelines, wear masks and maintain physical distance. He said the employees are worried over the delay in scrapping of CPS though the government has taken a clear decision on it.