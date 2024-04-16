  • Menu
Visakha court announces verdict in tonsure case, sentences nine accused

Highlights

After a lengthy trial spanning 28 years, the SC and ST Court of Visakhapatnam has announced a key verdict in tonsure case of 1996. The court sentenced nine accused to 18 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2 lakh.

Among the accused is Mandapet YSRCP candidate Thota Trimurtulu. The incident took place in 1996, and the case has been ongoing in various courts for nearly three decades.

After a prolonged legal battle, the verdict was finally delivered in the Visakhapatnam court. The accused now face imprisonment and fines for their involvement in the case.

X