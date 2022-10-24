Visakha CP denies allegations on police, says attack on ministers is pre-planned

Visakhapatnam CP Srikanth made it clear that the attack at Visakhapatnam Airport was done according to a plan. CP Srikanth has made it clear that false propaganda is being spread over the events that took place during Pawan Kalyan's visit to Visakhapatnam on October 15. Responding to the campaign going on in social media regarding this incident, CP Srikanth in a press meeting disclosed the details and that all the allegations made by the Jana Sena leaders against the police are false.

According to their investigation, they have come to know that the attacks were carried out at the airport as per the plan. The commissioner of police made clear that Jana Sena leaders thought to attack Minister Roja and revealed that Minister Roja PA Dileep was injured in their attack.

Explaining that ministers Roja, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini along with YV Subbareddy, MLA Adeep Raj and some other YCP leaders were on their way after the Visakha Garjana Sabha, the CP said that the Jana Sena leaders took it as an opportunity to attack. CP said that Pawan Kalyan's visit to Visakha is allowed but rallies, large gatherings, and use of drones are not allowed. The CP dismissed all the allegations and propaganda against the police as untrue. CP Srikanth explained that there was a traffic jam on the roads for four hours during Pawan Kalyan's visit. Along with the emergency services and people, the airport passengers were also troubled.

He said that Pendurthi CI was injured in the attack by the Janasena leaders and government properties were also destroyed. He said that it was the Jana Sena leaders who organized the rally without permission and they ignored their instructions. CP explained that despite several suggestions to stop the rally, they went ahead. CP Srikanth revealed that 6 different cases have been registered and 100 people have been arrested so far. CP also refuted the allegations of misbehaving towards Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan. He said that the police did not misbehave with Pawan anywhere.