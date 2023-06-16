Visakha MP's family kidnapped for money, law and order is intact: DGP

Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy who briefed the media on the Kidnap of MP's family made clear that money is motive for the kidnap. Speaking to media, he revealed that law and order in the state is in tact and made clear that Visakhapatnam is peaceful without anti social elements.



Revealing the details, DGP Rajendranath told the media on Friday that the Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana called and informed the CP about the kidnapping of his auditor, wife and son and said that they were traced in Rushikonda.

"The accused knew that the police had received the information and tried to flee again with MP's son, wife and another person and went to Padmanabhapuram and ran away leaving the victims there," DGP said adding that the MP's son was threatened by the kidnappers.

The DGP said that PD Act will be registered against the accused and produced in the court today.