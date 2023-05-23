Visakhapatnam: 15-day summer camp to hone skills of 10,000 kids

Visakhapatnam : Summer camps help in nurturing skills of the students and providing them a platform to showcase their talent, said mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Inaugurating a summer coaching camp here on Monday in the presence of district collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, city police Commissioner C M Trivikrama Varma and deputy mayors, the mayor exhorted children from five to 16 years of age to utilise of the 15-day long camp organised by the GVMC and get their skills honed.

Barring two years in times of Covid-19 pandemic, the GVMC has been organising summer coaching camps in the city for the past 15 years.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector Mallikarjuna said that the platform also aids in avoiding time spent on gadgets and screens. He stressed on the role of sports in children’s upbringing.

Sharing his views, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma said about 10,000 children were participating in the camp in 333 centres across the city.

The current camp includes 33 events for the children. Officials from various departments mentioned that parents should encourage their wards to join the camp and get trained in various events.