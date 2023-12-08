Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is primed to showcase an operational demonstration of its warships, submarines, and aircraft on December 10 off RK Beach. Hosted by the Eastern Naval Command, the event promises a display of prowess and strategic capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The op-demo is set to exhibit the extraordinary capability and versatility of Indian naval assets, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces. People of Visakhapatnam can anticipate a spectacular showcase featuring manoeuvres by ships, submarines, helicopters, various aircraft types and simulated beach assaults by marine commandos, skydiving, followed by a captivating band performance at RK Beach. The climax of the demonstration will be marked by a sunset ceremony and a breathtaking ship illumination at anchorage.

In the meantime, rehearsal from the event is scheduled on Friday. In consideration of safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, the event has been rescheduled from December 4 to December 10.

Upon its conclusion, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar will host a traditional ‘at home function’ at Navy House in Visakhapatnam. During the rehearsal and the final event on December 8th and 10th respectively, numerous aircraft will be flying over RK Beach. The presence of birds in the display area poses a significant hazard to the aircraft.

To ensure the seamless conduct of the display and to prioritise air safety, the naval officials appealed to the public and residents to maintain a litter-free beach environment and refrain from bringing food items to the venue and avoid flying kites for safety reasons.

As many as 700 police personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of Navy Day celebrations. Vehicles will not be allowed from Coastal Battery junction to The Park hotel junction and other beach stretches on December 8 and 10. People are advised to park their vehicles at designated places and extend cooperation for a hassle-free conduct of the event.