Visakhapatnam: City soaked in patriotic fervour

Visakhapatnam: The city was soaked in tricolour hues as organisations and institutions, among others, came together to celebrate 78th Independence Day in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Along with flag-hoisting ceremonies, the I-Day celebrations also included patriotic speeches, rallies and blood donation camps in various parts of the city.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad took part in the I-Day celebrations held in a grand manner at Police Barracks grounds. Speaking on the occasion, the minister called for effective measures to curb the ganja menace. He opined that the nation could stride towards a developmental path through education and healthcare.

Merit certificates were given to personnel from various departments and organisations for their outstanding performance. Among several others, YS Koteswara Rao, general manager of Divis Laboratories Ltd received the certificate. About 416 officers received merit certificates on the occasion. District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLC V. Chiranjeevi Rao, MLAs, among others, were present.

ENC

On the occasion of the I-Day celebrations, a ceremonial parade was held at Eastern Naval Command (ENC). The parade comprised marching contingents of Naval personnel, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadet Corps. Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command inspected the 50 men armed guard and reviewed the parade. He congratulated the personnel for their commitment towards all significant achievements of the Sunrise Command including anti-piracy operations and conduct of Milan – 2024, the largest ever multilateral maritime exercises by the nation.

Waltair

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm at the Waltair Railway Football Ground, Thatichetlapalem. Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, hoisted the national flag.

In his address, the DRM appreciated their relentless efforts in achieving the division’s remarkable performance. He emphasised the importance of this Independence Day as a milestone in the journey of progress during ‘Amrit Kaal’.

VMRDA

Taking part in the I-Day celebrations in the city, VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan underlined the need to utilise the freedom for the development of the state and country. Hoisting the flag at the office premises, he exhorted the officials to work in a transparent manner and facilitate amenities for the general public.

HPCL

As part of 78th Independence Day celebrations, executive director of Visakh Refinery, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited R Rama Krishnan hoisted the national flag in the premises.

Addressing the gathering R Rama Krishnan specified several key points related to the Indian Economy. He mentioned that India’s GDP growth has reached 8.2 percent and emphasised the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence.

He insisted on the improvement of safety in Refinery operations and also emphasized on safety/environmental measures and its systemic implementation.

VPA

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the day with patriotic fervour. Attending as chief guest, the port chairperson M. Angamuthu unfurled the national flag. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent of VPA presented a guard of honour, followed by a parade inspection. In his address, Angamuthu emphasised the VPA’s commitment towards deepening its engagement with the citizens of Visakhapatnam through the development of essential infrastructure that benefits both the port and the local community.

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated at NTPC Simhadri Sadana Kreeda Maidan in the presence of Head of Project, Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha hoisted the national flag at NTPC Simhadri along with senior officials. The celebration was marked with rhythmic platoon performances by the CISF forces beaming with reverence for the nation. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar Sinha recalled the contribution made by the freedom fighters. Also, he highlighted achievements of the NTPC and its projects.

RINL

Participating in the I-Day celebrations, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said, “Given the background of global and domestic steel demand, RINL is firmly on the path of recovery and during the period, the company concentrated on reorientation of strategies to optimise product mix and concentrate on niche markets and high-end value-added products. The Minister of Steel and Minister of State for Steel reviewed the critical position of RINL, held discussions with the bankers and also visited the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.”

Marking the day, Millennium Software Solutions celebrated the day by organising a blood donation camp in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Founder and chairman of Millennium Software Solutions G. Sridhar Reddy encouraged people to contribute to the cause and save the lives of people.

Visakha Container Terminal Private Ltd (VCTPL) celebrated the day with patriotic fervour. Terminal head Capt Sudeep Banerjee hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and received the guard of honour. Employees and contract staff attended the function. BVK High School celebrated the day with gaiety. Teachers, students and Principal V Mahalakshmi took part in the event.