Visakhapatnam: Confederation of Indian Industry holds a seminar

Visakhapatnam: For businesses considering setting up a new unit in the SEZ, Deputy Development Commissioner of Special Economic Zone SJNHK Vara Prasad laid emphasis on the expeditious pre-approval process through a single window mechanism, facilitating priority approvals from key regulatory bodies such as the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Department of Factories, Prohibition & Excise, VMRDA, GVMC and labour licenses.

At a seminar organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on incentives for SEZ units, customs, GST issues, recent judgments, and other related topics here on Friday, he highlighted the readily available infrastructure, including land, buildings, connecting roads, and other common amenities within the SEZ, creating an ideal environment for business operations.

Chairman of CII PP Lal Krishna commended the recent initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Special Economic Zones. He said the introduction of key measures such as a standardised method for calculating net foreign exchange, a uniform list of services to SEZs, etc.,

Convener of Finance and Taxation Panel, CII Anil Bezawada spoke about various nuances, emphasising the eligibility of SEZ units for GST refunds based on multiple High Court judgments. Ch SS Sekhar, Regional Director of SEZ units, VSEZ, vice chairman of CII Gandhi Rajesh, among others, spoke.

Photo caption: Deputy Development Commissioner, Special Economic Zone SJNHK Vara Prasad speaking at the seminar held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.