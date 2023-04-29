Visakhapatnam: Corporators complain about lack of development in wards

Visakhapatnam : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporators complained in the council meeting held on Friday that there are no minimum facilities in their wards.

Majority of the council members demanded that the irregularities that took place in the G20 Summit organised recently at Visakhapatnam should be verified and necessary action should be taken against responsible persons.

78th Ward Corporator B Gangaram expressed anger over the G20 beautification works. He mentioned that there were many articles published against the quality of works in the media. He opined that it was unfortunate that the authorities concerned did not respond to them. He demanded a committee should be formed with the public associations and experts to find out the facts. During the meeting, a number of corporators mentioned that pollution and traffic have increased alarmingly in the city. They asked to take concrete measures to sort out the issues.

The Opposition party corporators alleged that the works are being done only in the wards where the ruling party leaders present.

Responding to them, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari directed the officers to visit every ward frequently and find out the problems and resolve them at the earliest. The war of words exchanged between the leaders of the ruling and Opposition parties was inevitable this time too on various issues in the council.

Further, Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao said 30 years ago temperature was recorded at 30 degrees in Visakhapatnam, now it ranges from 35 to 45 degrees. He appealed to the council members to plant saplings along with the officials on every second Saturday irrespective of the parties they belong.

MLCs Varudhu Kalyani, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, MLA Tippala Nagireddy gave their suggestions.