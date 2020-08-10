X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: CPI seeks action against erring corporate hospitals

CPI activists and leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

CPI activists and leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Expresses concern over the pvt hospitals collecting exorbitant fee from corona patients

Visakhapatnam: CPI district secretary B Venkataramana alleged that private and corporate hospital managements were charging exorbitant fee to treat coronavirus patients.

To keep a check on hefty bills, they demanded improved amenities in government hospitals for Covid-19 patients. In connection with this, the CPI activists staged a protest at Gandhi statue here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramana said that medical staff should provide timely medical kits to those who were in home isolation. He demanded that action must be taken against the private hospitals charging lakhs to treat Covid-19 patients.

CPI city secretary M Pydiraju alleged that corona patients being treated at government hospitals across the State were not being provided with quality food. K Satyanarayana, Guru Babu and Chandrasekhar among others participated in the protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X