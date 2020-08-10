Visakhapatnam: CPI seeks action against erring corporate hospitals

Visakhapatnam: CPI district secretary B Venkataramana alleged that private and corporate hospital managements were charging exorbitant fee to treat coronavirus patients.



To keep a check on hefty bills, they demanded improved amenities in government hospitals for Covid-19 patients. In connection with this, the CPI activists staged a protest at Gandhi statue here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramana said that medical staff should provide timely medical kits to those who were in home isolation. He demanded that action must be taken against the private hospitals charging lakhs to treat Covid-19 patients.

CPI city secretary M Pydiraju alleged that corona patients being treated at government hospitals across the State were not being provided with quality food. K Satyanarayana, Guru Babu and Chandrasekhar among others participated in the protest.