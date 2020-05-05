Visakhapatnam: GITAM'S contribution to CMRF

Visakhapatnam: GITAM donated Rs.50 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Monday. Its Vice-Chancellor K Siva Ramakrishna presented the cheque for Rs 50 lakh to District Collector V Vinay Chand in the presence of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena.

Earlier, GITAM donated Rs 25 lakh each to Telangana and Karnataka governments to strengthen the healthcare system and the fight against coronavirus. The institution is also serving as Covid-19 hospital to treat coronavirus positive patients.