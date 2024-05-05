Visakhapatnam: Land Titling Act is to ease legal process says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam : State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana made it clear that the Land Titling Act is meant to ease the legal process, bring transparency in the system and remove involvement of the middlemen.

Reiterating that the Opposition plus a section of media are bent upon propagating misinformation over the Act just before elections at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the minister termed it as nothing but a ‘poll gimmick’ followed by the Opposition.

“People’s property will not be snatched away from them nor will xerox copies be handed over to them for land registration.



However, both the Opposition and their supportive media partners are making a big hue and cry over the Act and they will continue to do so till elections. Later, I am certain that they will slip into oblivion after the elections,” Satyanarayana said, coming down heavily on the TDP and JSP for spreading misinformation over the Land Titling Act.

The Education Minister said that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has no knowledge about the Act and hence he is confining to false campaigning.

“The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself has made it clear during his recent poll campaign not to repose faith in such false campaigns.



Apart from the public hearing, a comprehensive resurvey will take place before enforcing the Act which is expected to take a while,” the Education Minister explained. Even as the Opposition is going on a false campaigning spree, Satyanarayana said, people of Andhra Pradesh are not going to believe them as they know despite instilling fear and insecurity over their assets, it is not going to happen in the YSRCP’s rule.



About the BJP-TDP-JSP manifesto, the Education Minister termed it nothing but a ‘waste paper’ and that nothing in it would be converted into a reality.

