Visakhapatnam: Medical camp gets good response

Visakhapatnam: A free medical camp held on Thursday at Sri Shirdi Sai Dhyana Mandir at Railway New colony in Visakhapatnam.

A team of doctors conducted BP, sugar and dental check-ups for the visitors and made them aware about health.

As many as 200 people suffering from different health issues were given medical checkups and free medicines at the camp.

The medical teams from V Dental Hospital and Pinnacle Hospital provided services to patients. Speaking on the occasion, V Dental Hospital Director KMK Ramesh said dental problems should be treated when they are at the initial stage. It is common that dental problems arise due to dietary habits, he added.

During the camp, a few persons were selected for maintaining good oral hygiene and chairman of the temple committee K Seshagiri Rao presented the best oral hygiene awards to them.

Dental surgeons Farooq and Haribabu, Pinnacle Hospital representatives Suresh and Shankar were present.