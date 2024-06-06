Visakhapatnam: ‘Naatu Naatu’ song gets replaced with alliance chiefs

Visakhapatnam : The Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ movie is the most shared online forward ever since the election result of Andhra Pradesh has been announced.

However, the difference now is the look-alike of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan replace Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the forward. Both the chiefs were seen dancing away to glory for the peppy soundtrack grinning all the while.

As celebrations erupted in Andhra Pradesh after the alliance parties’ landslide victory, fun-filled memes, reels flooded social media platforms, packing a good dose of entertainment to netizens.

Among a bunch of other tracks, ‘Naatu Naatu’ song has been widely circulated.

‘Hukum tiger ka hukum’ number from superstar Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ is another trending song that, however, depicts different scenes. The reel included a family watching AP election results and enjoying the thumping victory of the alliance by ordering meals and hosting an at-home party as the Jailer song plays in the background.

As power star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan earned a new tagline ‘game changer’ in the 2024 polls, a plenty of memes highlighted him as a hero not just in ‘reel’ life but also in real life.

Glorifying AP poll results, more humorous reels and forwards are expected to be circulated on social media platforms as Andhra Pradesh braces up for the alliance government.