Visakhapatnam : Olympic building mooted in AU

Visakhapatnam : Marking the International Olympic Day, an Olympic run was jointly organised by Visakhapatnam Olympic Association and Andhra University Sports Board at YMCA Beach Road here on Thursday.

Flagging off the run as a chief guest, Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said 72 acres of land near Andhra University Engineering Hostels had recently been cleaned with the help of donors. He said the AU had decided to name the cleaned ground at the campus as the 'Olympic Stadium' so that it would be accessible to the athletes.

The AU VC further said proposals would be sent to the government regarding the construction of the Olympic building.

President of the Olympic Association Prasanna Kumar said, "We are organising the Olympic run every year to encourage sports."

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) said there was no Olympic building in Andhra Pradesh after the state bifurcation. He opined that Visakhapatnam is a suitable place for setting up an Olympic building in AP and appealed to the officials concerned for allotment of land in AU for the purpose. Weightlifting International referee Dr K Suryanarayana, Handball coach S Apparao were present.