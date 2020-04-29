Visakhapatnam: Railways constructing subways along mainline

Visakhapatnam: In order to ensure safe and comfortable journey for passengers, Waltair Division constructed Limited Height Subways (LHS) along the Howrah-Chennai mainline in Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram and Srikakulam section.



With the approval of concerned authorities and engaging minimum workforce while ensuring the precautionary protocol, including usage of masks and sanitisers and using heavy duty machinery, the division has completed the LHS, Road Under Bridges (ROB) and rebuilding of bridge works at 11 places in a record time of two weeks.

The works carried out by the division include one LHS near Electric Loco Shed in Waltair Marshalling Yard, one LHS at Marripalem, another LHS at 104 area gate and one at Gopalapatnam. Two ROBs at Vizianagagram towards Nellimarla end, two LHS in lieu of Mangalapalem between Kothavalasa-Pendurti stations. This apart, three rebuilding of bridges work done between Kantakapalli – Kothavalasa stations.

Heavy machinery like hydraulic operated telescopic cranes of 400T capacity and 350T capacity cranes along with 360 and 200 tonnes excavators aided in accomplishing the mission.

The works have been carried out under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and supervision of ADRM P Rama Chandra Rao, senior divisional engineer (coordination) Narasimha Rao, senior divisional engineer (south) Pradeep Yadav and other engineering officials.