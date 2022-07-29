Visakhapatnam: Seminar on industrial fire safety today

Visakhapatnam: With the theme 'regulations, prevention and way forward,' the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh is organising a seminar on industrial fire safety on Friday.

In order to address and mitigate the industrial accidents caused by fire, CII is organising a Seminar on industrial fire safety. Senior government officials and experts from industry will speak on government regulations, various preventive measures and share best industry practices to make the workplace safe and secure. Participants from pharma, manufacturing and IT companies, government departments, hospitals, service providers and academia.

Industrial accidents can happen at any time without giving much time to react. Safety is a very important aspect for any industry as an accident-free work environment boosts the morale of the team members working in any hazardous situation.

Recognising these facts, industries involving various hazards and risks industries prepare their own safety policy, safety manual and a separate department/section for safety in order to create proper awareness about the safety. Adherence to the useful information, rules, and mandatory requirements governing the safety and guidelines will help prevent occupational injuries and accidents which constitute an unavoidable and needless waste of human and material resources.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is expected to attend the seminar which is scheduled to commence at 10 am at Hotel Fairfield by Marriott, Visakhapatnam.