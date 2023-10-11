Visakhapatnam: Stress on building ecosystem to tackle mental health issues

Visakhapatnam: In a step to build awareness about mental health issues and mobilise support from communities, students of the Department of Psychology St. Joseph’s College for Women organised ‘mind fest’ on the campus on Tuesday.

Including a host of activities such as balloon activity, ‘nukkad natak’ and psychological tests, the students laid emphasis on how garnering support for mental wellness plays a significant part in overcoming stress-induced issues.

Meanwhile, psychologists stress on maintaining mental health and identification of early signs of depression. Speaking on the occasion, consultant psychiatrist of KIMS Icon hospital Bhagwan said mental health should be given equal importance as physical health. “It includes the right to be protected from mental health risks and building an ecosystem for those who are in need of help.”