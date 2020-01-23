Visakhapatnam: Teachers now listen to audio files to update themselves

Visakhapatnam: No more drab classes or day-long workshops for teachers any longer as Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu has come up with IVRS-based audio files to grab the attention of the teachers and help them brush their subject knowledge. Titled 'Vignanam Meekosam,' 2,800 audio files have been designed for the innovative project aimed to engage teachers in an amusing manner. "Doing away with the mundane workshops that normally disinterest the participants, we thought of bringing something new and engaging for the teachers that takes not more than a minute or two. That's when the concept of audio files came into existence. Moreover, with every individual hard-pressed for time, these files can be heard while on the move and in a jiffy," elaborates D K Balaji, ITDA, Paderu, Project Officer.



According to Balaji, the audio files are not only short and precise but also help in better retention among teachers.

Involving subject experts, the audio templates have been customised to suit the present needs of the teachers who in turn can impart quality education to students. "The prime objective of Vignanam Meekosam is to brush the key concepts among teachers subject-wise and equip them with updated content," adds Balaji. At present, 701 teachers in 122 Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools get to listen to these audio modules forwarded through IVRS-based automated calls. More number of schools will be added to the list soon. The audio content comprises subjects such as Mathematics, Social Studies, Physical Science, Natural Science, among a plenty.

The calls thus aired will be monitored based on the report sheet available on the Vignanam Meekosam voice portal. Teachers who received the audio templates find the module far better than setting time aside for the orientation programmes featured earlier.

Based on the comprehensive feedback report collected from the teachers, Balaji told The Hans India that the module will be improvised further to cater to the requirements of the teachers as well as students. In future, tests will also be conducted for the teachers based on the concepts learnt.