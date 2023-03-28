Visakhapatnam: Young students celebrate Convocation Day

Visakhapatnam: Wearing long gowns, students of Class V of Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Nausenabaugh took part in the Convocation Ceremony 2023 celebrations.

Principal of the school Nishikant Aggarwal gave away the certificates to the young graduates.

Sharing tips on the upbringing of children, the principal underlined the concept of teaching them young. He spoke about how those passing out of the primary class groomed as confident students to face the next phase of the academic years.

Impressive cultural programmes staged by the students enthralled the audience and concluded with KVS anthem.

Headmistress M Venkat Lakshmi, among others, participated.