Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam held at Tirumala

Tirumala: On the occasion of the sacred Bhishma Ekadasi, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) conducted the mass chanting of Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam at the Nadaneerajanam Mandapam at Tirumala on Wednesday. The three hour-long devotional event which was telecast live on SVBC for the sake of global devotees, added more to the spiritual ambience on the holy hills.

Renowned scholar from Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Ramanujacharyulu elucidated the importance of the Vishnu Sahasranamam as mentioned in Puranas. He said Bhishma Pitamaha taught 1,000 divine names to Dharmaraja which were approved by the Almighty Himself to attain salvation.

National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Krishnamurthy and TTD run SV Vedic University Professor Srinathacharyulu also explained the significance of the divine chant. Later, Lakshmi Ashtothram, Purva Peethika, Vishnu Sahasra Namam and Uttara Peethika slokas were recited while the 1,000 divine names were chanted thrice.

Scholars from all the Vedic institutions in Tirupati and devotees participated. It may be noted here that Hindus believe that the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram was revealed to Pandavas by Bhishma in the presence of Lord Krishna, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and chant it on Bhishma Ekadasi as a token of reverence to Kurupithamaha.