Vision 2047 document draft aims $2-tn economy

Vijayawada: The state government is getting ready to release its Vision 2047 document on October 2. The draft document is being drafted with the goal of achieving a growth rate of 15% per annum.

According to the Chief Secretary, based on the directions given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the draft aims to ensure that the state would become a $2-trillion economy where the per capita income would be $45.

Apart from this, it also envisages giving a five-year vision document for every district in the direction to achieve zero poverty level, development of basic infrastructural facilities, demographic management which is most essential since the earning population in the age group of 15-59 years was fast declining. If attention is not paid to demographic management, the ‘Young India’ would turn into ‘Old India’, he said. The Chief Secretary said efforts were also on to come up with department-wise action plans both short term and long term to achieve the targets of the Vision 2047.

The implementation of the action plan would be monitored based on district-wise performance indicators for which a QR code would be created which would be displayed at all village and ward secretariats, ration shops and other public places so that people can scan the QR code and give their views. It would also be made available through mobile applications.

The Chief Secretary said the draft vision document would be placed before the state cabinet which is scheduled to meet on August 28 for discussion and approval. Between September 1 and 15 it would be kept in public domain so that the government can get feedback and suggestions from the people. From September 10 to 15, an awareness campaign on the highlights of the document would be taken up at village, mandal and municipalities’ level. The government will also conduct different forms of competition among schoolchildren on the contents of the vision document. On September 25, the final draft would be presented to the government, he added.