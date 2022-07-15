VIT-AP announces merit scholarships for non-engg streams

Ainavolu (Guntur District): Founder-Chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan announced GV Merit scholarship and Rajeswari Ammal Merit scholarship to support the candidates enrolling into non-engineering programmes such as BBA, B Com, Law, BSc, BA and post graduate programmes from the academic year 2022-23.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy explained that GV Merit Scholarship is for any Board topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the admitted candidate will get 100 per cent scholarship for all years of UG programme.

He said to avail Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship, the candidate must be a district topper from any State across the country. The admitted candidate is eligible for 50 per cent scholarship on tuition fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25 per cent scholarship. Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Muduganti said that PG merit scholarship for all PG programmes with 100 per cent scholarship will be provided to all admitted candidates, who have secured CGPA of 9.0/ 90 per cent or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and merit scholarship of 50 per cent to the admitted candidates, who have secured CGPA of 8.0/ 80 per cent or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and under this category, an additional 25 per cent of scholarship will be given for a girl candidate.

Director-Admissions Dr K Manivannan said that these merit scholarships can be availed in any non-engineering programme from the academic year 2022-23. The last date to apply for admission is July 31. For more details, the students may visit www.vitap.ac.in or e-mail to [email protected] or call 7901091283, he added.