VIT-AP to join hands with EESL to promote energy efficiency

Amaravati: VIT-AP University announced plans to collaborate with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the ministry of power, to accelerate energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors. The announcement was made during Energy Conservation Week (March 10–14, 2026) at the university campus.

Vice-chancellor Dr P Arulmozhivarman said the partnership aims to develop innovative, cost-effective technologies while transforming VIT-AP’s 20,000 students into ‘Champions of Climate Action.’ The university also intends to make its campus 100 per cent carbon-free through smart meters, IoT-based monitoring, AI-driven energy management, rooftop solar, LED retrofits, smart street lighting, and waste-to-energy biogas plants. A Centre for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability will be established to promote research in smart grids, green buildings, and carbon monitoring. Experts praised Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in national energy programmes, while EESL Advisor A Chandra Sekhara Reddy urged coordination with state agencies to involve students in the conservation movement.