Vizag Collector’s Facebook account gets hacked
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad’s Facebook account was hacked. According to official statement received here on Sunday, a fake...
Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad’s Facebook account was hacked.
According to official statement received here on Sunday, a fake account in the name of MN Harendhira Prasad, IAS was created on Facebook and even his photo was used in the account.
The officials laid emphasis that the account was fake and appealed to the denizens not to get carried away by such fraud ‘ids’.
They mentioned that a complaint was filed against the fraudster and alerted the citizens not to respond to any messages from the fake account.
